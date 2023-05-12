“It’s amazing if you are after an alternative lifestyle and want to keep fit. You don’t get door knockers.”

Barfoot & Thompson listing agent Brigid O’Sullivan said 86 Warner Park Avenue was a unique property that would suit someone fit and active who wanted to escape the hustle and bustle.

But there are no lifts leading to this one-bedroom studio-style West Auckland bach positioned above Laingholm Beach. Instead, the new owner will have to leave their car on the street and climb the 130 steps to reach their private sanctuary in the bush.

A small, rustic bach built for bird watching is for sale and, with an entry-level price tag of $549,000, can be picked up for the same price as a suburban apartment.

The steps start from the road and wind up to the property that sits on a relatively clear 870sqm section surrounded by bush. There’s a parking bay at the bottom of the access path across from the beach and cars can also be left on the street near the dairy and fish and chip shop.

“It’s not a house for car enthusiasts. It’s a house for nature enthusiasts.”

The property was built in the 1970s for bird watching and there is still an abundance of wildlife including kereru, tui, kingfishers, morepork and fantail perched among the mature native trees.

The current owner renovated the property several years ago in a rustic style using recycled materials. The character features include handcrafted built-in furniture, Kauri ply, a quirky round window in the lounge, and stone walls behind the wood burner.

“It does need a little bit of work. There’s some outstanding maintenance, but it’s perfectly liveable.”

OneRoof records show the property last changed hands in 2009 for $268,000.





There are about 130 steps leading up to the property. Photo / Supplied

The out-of-town owner loved the property, O’Sullivan said, but was selling because it was now surplus to his requirements, and he wanted to focus on another property.



There was also potential to extend the existing property, subject to council approval, and enough lawn to create a lovely outdoor area in the sunny space, she said. However, due to the steep access building materials might need to be brought in by helicopter.

The current asking price has had almost $100,000 slashed off since it was listed at the end of last year.

The only property with a similar asking price of $550,000 in Laingholm was a run-down property, marketed at builders and renovators, which recently sold on the same street. The exact sale price is not yet publicly available.

O’Sullivan said that apart from the recent Warner Park Ave sale, there had not been any recent sales for stand-alone properties below $650,000 in several years.

A nearby 1303sqm section at 126 Victoria Road in Laingholm has an asking price of $395,000.

The Warner Park Ave property is also half of Laingholm’s average house value, which is $1.027 million, down 17.6% year-on-year, according to OneRoof-Valocity property value statistics.





It has been renovated using recycled materials to create a rustic charm. Photo / Supplied

“This little Warner Park Ave property – it is fairly priced and designed to get someone to take a punt and live a little bit differently,” she said.

“For that sort of price ($549,000) your options are something like this or you are looking at an apartment or an attached unit in suburbia. Whereas this, you’ve got lots of privacy and space and Laingholm is a lovely family-friendly community. Just close enough to everything, but far enough away to feel like you are on holiday all the time.”

Laingholm suffered some storm damage in February and while there was a slip near the access path up to the property, O’Sullivan said it did not affect access.

“I think it would suit absolute nature lovers, first-home buyers, or someone who just wants an alternative lifestyle.”

The listing for the property added that it would be ideal for someone looking for “entry-level character and not afraid of a challenge or living life a little bit less conventionally”.

