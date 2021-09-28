The house, which has a 2017 CV of $1.32m, is being marketed for sale by Barfoot and Thompson agents Mike Vermeulen and Jo Pickering, and goes to auction on October 16.

She built it on a small space that had previously been utilised as a backyard and her efforts earned her a New Zealand Institute of Architects’ award.

The four-storey home on Warnock Street, in Grey Lynn , was designed by renowned Kiwi architect and urban designer Amanda Reynolds as her home and studio.

It's a standalone townhouse unlike any other in Auckland. It has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a living area and a double garage, all stacked on top of each other like Lego bricks.

Reynolds, who is now based in London and sold the house in 2003 for just over half a million dollars, previously told the New Zealand Herald: “I wanted to achieve that sense of place as you come down the driveway, where the front doors have a relationship with each other, rather than looking down a linear driveway.





“[The house] has views and a relationship with the neighbours.

“Another architect might have done something creatively like this but a developer would probably have built a row of four townhouses.”





The current owners, John Batty and Maggie Morris, told OneRoof they were impressed by the house's unusual design and smart use of space.

“It’s effectively the size of the double garage - four Lego cubes on top of each other,” Batty said.





The couple completely refurbished the home since buying it seven years ago.

Their renovation choices include French Oak timber floors, extensive built-in furniture and a new kitchen and bathroom. They also re-landscaped the garden.





Pickering and Vermeulen said the home that would certainly appeal to those looking for a unique proposition.

"It is so stylish and extremely well presented.”





The home itself flows across four levels, opening with a double garage with e-bike stations and laundry. On the second level is the living room and kitchen, while the two bedrooms and bathroom take up the last two levels, with a balcony on the top floor.