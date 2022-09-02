It had a 2021 CV of $3.45m and the vendor had told OneRoof before the auction that he had completely transformed it into a modern home.

Two bidders competed for the three-bedroom waterfront home, which was listed with New Zealand Sotheby's International agents Pene Milne and Patrick McAteer.

The top auction price this week was $4.1 million for a stylishly renovated 1980s townhouse on Jervois Road, in Herne Bay.

Auction sales of Auckland's top-end properties have picked up in the last two weeks, with agencies achieving some big numbers under the hammer.

The property, which is one of a set of four adjoining townhouses, last changed hands for $1.765m, according to OneRoof data.



At Barfoot & Thompson's auctions last week, agent Paul Neshausen got $3.85m for luxury four-bedroom house on Vale Road, in St Heliers, which last changed hands a year ago for $2.15m.

Neshausen said the vendor had virtually re-built the house. Interest was high in his finished product. More than 100 people viewed the house during the three-week campaign and five bidders - a mix of local downsizers and out-of-towners looking to get a foothold in Auckland - registered at the auction.

“I always recommend auctions, even now that’s my go-to,” Neshausen said, noting a bit more activity in the market as spring approaches.

“If it’s prime property, then it’s selling with gusto. Yes, some people [vendors] have still got last year’s price in their head, so there’s work to do. But there’s no such thing as a bargain in the bays. At best you get a fair price.”

Another high-achieving home at Barfoot & Thompson's The top sale price at Barfoot & Thompson's auctions was a four-bedroom house with a two-bedroom apartment on Marine Parade, in Mellons Bay. the property, which was marketed by Jill Jackson, fetched $4.05m - just a shade under its 2021 CV.





A four bedroom house with a two-bedroom apartment on Marine Parade, Mellons Bay in south east Auckland sold for $4.05m. Photo / Supplied





Five bidders competed for a completely re-built four-bedroom town house on Vale Road, St Heliers that sold for $3.85m. Photo / Supplied

Also selling for less than CV was a four-bedroom 1980s townhouse on a cross lease site on Victoria Avenue, in Remuera. A mixture of families and downsizers turned up at the auction and drove the price to $2.536m, after the property was declared on the market at $2.455m.

Barfoot & Thompson auctioneer Murray Smith said it was a classic auction, with three bidders, one by phone, one online and a third in the room. The buyers were a family moving into double grammar zone but listing agent Julie Fitzpatrick said the house had attracted downsizers as well as renovaters.

“I feel that in the last three weeks, the good buyers have returned. I was hearing from people I hadn’t heard from in a long time,” Fitzpatrick said.

“I think the general public, people who don’t do a lot [of real estate], maybe it’s been 25 years, they keep thinking the market is terrible. But they’ve forgotten all the old rules, the real, old-fashioned reasons people move house.”



