The site is being sold by property developer Andy Davies, who back in 2010 transformed the former Allen’s Calendar Factory into a one-stop shop for eating, drinking and shopping that could compete on a global stage.

The land and buildings which front Ponsonby Road, in Ponsonby, have been listed with Colliers agents Blair Peterken, Richard Kirke, Peter Herdson, and Adam White. They are casting the net both in New Zealand and abroad, with the deadline for offers closing at 4pm on June 8.

Ponsonby Central, home to more than two dozen bars, restaurants and shops, has been put on the market for sale, more than a decade after it first launched.

One of Auckland's most popular - and arguably its trendiest - food spots is on the menu to buy.

Ponsonby Central launched in 2012 and is now home to more than 20 eateries that together offer cuisines from a dozen countries, including Italy, Thailand, Argentina, France and Venezuela.

High-profile tenants include Burger Burger, Gaja, Blue Breeze Inn, Bird on a Wire and Bedford Soda & Liquor.



The property also includes at the back of the food hub a modern six-level building, which includes car parking, office space, the Silky Otter cinema and a penthouse apartment that was completed in 2021.

It has a combined lettable area of approximately 6727sqm and brings in more than $5 million a year in net passing income.

Peterken said Davies has spent more than 10 years owning and developing a property that has a diverse and secure income stream.

However, he is not getting any younger and is now ready to move on to new challenges, he said.

While the back part of the property has recently been developed, he said there is still "immense potential" to develop the front part of that corner site including building up.

"It's the most prominent corner in Ponsonby. The whole development is underpinned by real strong zoning."



Herdson said Ponsonby had one of the lowest vacancy rates within the central Auckland retail market.





“Ponsonby’s retail and commercial district is an ongoing bustling hub of activity, with an abundance of unique and stylish boutiques, cafes, restaurants, and bars,” he said.

“It is also surrounded by some of New Zealand’s wealthiest suburbs, including Herne Bay, Freemans Bay, Saint Marys Bay, and Grey Lynn.”

Ponsonby Central isn't the only high-profile Auckland entertainment spot to hit the market in recent months. In March, Colliers listed for sale Auckland’s Skyworld building, which used to be the home of Planet Hollywood in New Zealand is home to Event Cinema, a gaming arcade, a bowling alley and a large food court.

The Queen Street property is still available for sale.







