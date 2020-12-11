Her first major appointment in the role is to secure occupiers for two brand-new flexible office spaces in Commercial Bay and 155 Fanshawe Street.

It will be led by Office Leasing specialist Lucy Mackenzie, who has a wide range of experience with corporate occupiers including Air New Zealand, Tower Insurance and BNZ.

The new service from Colliers International will help businesses find the ideal workspace solution by connecting occupiers with market-leading flexible and serviced office space providers.

Auckland’s first dedicated flexible office space advisory service has been launched to meet growing demand from corporate occupiers and small to medium enterprises.

Both premium workspaces are being delivered by leading global provider IWG plc, whose Regus brand has 18 locations across New Zealand in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

Mackenzie will also act on behalf of occupiers, showing them various options throughout Auckland and negotiating deals on their behalf.

The model has been adapted from Colliers International Australia, whose flexible workspace consultancy service is led by specialist Sami Schiavi with backing from a dedicated global team.

Mackenzie says she is excited to take on the role at a time when flexible workspace has become a pivotal part of occupier strategy.

“The past year has taught us that adaptability is a key consideration for office occupiers, no matter how small or large your business.

“Flexible workspaces, serviced offices and coworking are great solutions for business of all sizes. They allow you to expand or contract as needed, while minimising the costs and overheads of a long-term lease.

“Around 20 new flexible and serviced offices are expected to open in Auckland in next year, which really highlights the huge growth of the sector.





Lucy Mackenzie is leading Collier's flexible working spaces initiative, Photo/ Supplied.

A recent Colliers International report shows Auckland had almost 58,000sq m of flexible office space by the end of 2019, with many providers running with occupancy rates of over 80 per cent.

The refurbishment of existing space and the development of new premises in the coming year could provide some 15,000sq m of new flexible office space in Auckland’s CBD, or 26 per cent of the existing space across all of Auckland.

The first new offering from Regus will provide 1,200sq m of premium office space in the new Mansons TCLM development at 155 Fanshawe Street. The space will be available from 1 January 2021.

The following month, IWG will launch Spaces Commercial Bay. This will provide 4,996sq m of office space across three floors.

Alexa Sykes, Country Manager at IWG plc, says he is excited to work with Mackenzie to welcome new occupiers to the Regus family.

“Our new spaces are superbly located in two of New Zealand’s premier new commercial developments, with all the great amenity and connectivity that the Wynyard Quarter and Commercial Bay precincts have to offer.

“Lucy will be happy to show you through the spaces and find a solution that works for you, whether it’s a private serviced office through to an open coworking space. It all comes down to what’s best for driving productivity without compromising the bottom line.”

Mackenzie joined Colliers International’s Office Leasing team this year, after four year with Colliers’ award-winning Corporate Solutions team.

As a property manager she was involved with a range of tenants and a variety of leasing transactions, including new leases, renewals and rent reviews.

She has also had experience working as a workplace and facilities manager, managing desk relocations and other larger office projects.

Sam Gallaugher, Director of Auckland CBD Office Leasing at Colliers, says he’s thrilled to have Mackenzie driving the new flexible workspace service.

“Lucy has the right combination of drive, professionalism and energy to really deliver for her clients.

“She has a wealth of experience working with major corporate occupiers, including BNZ and Air New Zealand, who rated her professionalism and knowledge highly.

“Her experience as a workplace and facilities manager also makes her ideal to work with small to medium enterprises.

“Whether you’re looking for flex and core space or a full serviced office solution, Lucy will help you to find the solution that fits your needs.”



