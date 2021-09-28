“There have been a lot of properties selling in the $8m to $12m bracket in Remuera, much more than we would normally see,” he said.

Ray White Remuera agent Simon Siddells, who is marketing the property with Harry Champtaloup, said that the top end of the market had been busier in the last 12 months.

The six-bedroom luxury home for sale on Market Road in Remuera is one of a handful of expensive Auckland properties to hit the market in lockdown, and, according to the listing agents, it already has attracted serious buyer attention.

A brand-new mansion in Auckland’s prized double grammar zone is looking for buyers with more than $10m.

He told OneRoof that he was aware of some half dozen properties that have sold in the suburb for over $11m since December last year, as well as more for over $10m.

Many of these are yet to settle, and are subject to tight confidentiality clauses, while a few have been classic old houses or development land.





The Market Road house, finished at Christmas last year, has six bedrooms and is over 660sqm. Photo / Supplied

Siddells said the 660sqm Market Road house, which was completed last December, was a standout in Remuera’s mansion market.

New properties were rare in the suburb, and highly sought after, he said.

“We’ve had a phenomenal amount of traction since we listed two weeks ago. There’s been enquiry from offshore but I think we’re likely to sell locally. People are already coming back for second viewings.”

The size of the house is bigger than many sections in the suburb. It sits on a 1200 sqm-plus plot of land, tucked up a driveway, and is landscaped to include a pool and outdoor fireplace, decks and low maintenance garden.





The two-storey house sits on a 1200 sqm site close to Remuera and in double grammar zone. Photo / Supplied

“People want modern, they don’t want an old cold home without garaging or storage,” Siddells said.

“Remuera has got a huge number of beautiful old homes, but they’re incredibly difficult to update. I know of one renovation that’s started six years ago, and it’s still not finished. This is a turn-key home - all the hard work has been done.”

He said that a house of this quality would cost at least $8000 to $10,000 per sqm in today’s market.

The vendors bought the property in mid-2018 for $2.75m and tore down the existing 1950s house, replacing it with a two-level home spread over three pavilions that includes the central main living pavilion, two bedroom wings and a ground floor garage, laundry and gym.





The kitchen is the heart of the cafe-style main living pavilion. Photo / Supplied

They had listed the house earlier this year “then the more we got to know it, the more we fell in love with it”, said the owner, so paused on selling before deciding to re-list during lockdown in order to look at long-term out of town options.

According to OneRoof figures, there are more than 160 properties with search prices of $5m and above currently listed for sale, 144 of which were listed or relisted in the last two months.





The house is built of concrete, with timber and black aluminium accents. Photo / Supplied

Of the 16 $5m-plus properties listed in September, 14 are in Auckland. They include a six-bedroom colonial house at 60 Argyle Street in Herne Bay, a French colonial-style home at 81 Portland Road in Remuera and a three-hectare coastal property at Bristol Road, in Whenuapai.

Another modern Auckland new build listed this month is also looking for around $10m.

The 463sqm five-bedroom house at 36 Oceania Place, in Mellons Bay, was built in 2020 and includes a four-car garage, pool, gym, media room and office space. It sits on 1869sqm of land right above the water with panoramic views and its own path to the beach.





A five-bedroom house at Oceania Place, in Mellons Bay, east Auckland, has a search price of over $10m. Photo / Supplied

ReMax chief Don Ha, who is marketing the property with Milan Maharaj, told OneRoof: “To build this house today would cost at least $10m.”

He said that he had had interest from around the world. “It’s hosted loads of celebrities and photo shoots including Olympian Lisa Carrington and some scenes from The Bachelor."





A $10m-plus property on three hectares on the water at Bristol Road, Whenuapai, is slated for future urban development. Photo / Supplied



