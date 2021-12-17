The vendor, former airline pilot Jon Anda, had bought the plot 17 years ago in order to get away from big city noise and pollution.

Included in the sale was a 24sqm batch that is run on solar power.

The 40ha property, which sits in the hills behind Motueka, was sold last week to an Auckland family, who had been unable to tour it in person due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions.

An off-the-grid “mountain paradise” in the South Island has been snapped sight unseen for $1.63 million.

Anda told OneRoof he was after a quiet piece of land somewhere in the country. “I decided I was going to build my own peaceful sanctuary, so I purchased a mountain.”

The property sat 365 metres above sea level and boasted some of the best panoramic views of the Nelson region.

“It’s a place where you can see forever but no one can see you. It’s off the grid and hidden away on a mountain that just happens to be located next to one of New Zealand’s most desirable cities.”





Former airline pilot Jon Anda bought the site 17 years ago. Photo / Supplied

He added: “I decided to give the mountain property a name – the Skystation. It even has its own pennant flag which is blue on one side and white on the other. The colours symbolise the two main views you get from up there – the sky and clouds, and the ocean water and waves.”

Anda decided to sell up after he found out he had prostate cancer last year. Already battling a rare neurological disease, Anti-MAG neuropathy, Anda said the time was right to let go of the property.

“I’ve spent more than 25,000 hours working up here over 17 years, but during this time my neurological disease and levels of pain have been progressing slowly,” he said.





The bach is run on solar power. Photo / Supplied

“For the most part, my property retirement project is now complete. I've done what I set out to do and so I feel now is the right time to go.”

Harcourts agents Leeon Johnston and Claire Stilwell, who brokered the sale, said that they had fielded a lot of enquiries from Aucklanders during the campaign.

Johnston said it was an emotion sale for owner Anda. “He is really excited and very happy. He wanted it to be sold to a family,” he said.



