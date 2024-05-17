The ensuing major renovation saw the couple and their two small children renting nearby while skilled builders completely gutted the home and put it back together in its stunning new form. There was no insulation, so it had to be installed from scratch throughout while some of the original supports were replaced with a large steel beam.

“It had been done up here and there over the years by different people – in different styles so it was quite jumbled, but it came with consent for a new bedroom and bathroom so we decided to take the plunge,” says Rob, of 48 Calliope Road, in Devonport.

When they bought it in 2022, there was no doubt in Rob and Diana’s minds that this classic Auckland gem was to be their forever home.

Rob says he and Diana were keen to reuse as much of the original kauri as possible, which they did in the form of features such as banisters.



Meanwhile, newly-sourced reclaimed rimu filled in gaps in the original flooring. “That certainly wasn’t cheap, but it was worth every penny,” Rob says.

A new kitchen by Kitchens by Design is sleek and streamlined with a striking granite benchtop and plenty of storage space – surrounded by expansive open-plan living and dining areas.

The two new bathrooms are also superbly well-appointed, and Rob says that all four bedrooms are extremely generous.

“A lot of care went into maximising the space in the wardrobes, which have been rebuilt and now reach up to the ceiling – and we’ve also added in a laundry with further storage.”





The aquarium, in the dining room, took 10 people to move it into place, and is filled with exotic fish and included in the sale. Photo / Supplied





The interior is bright and breezy with lots of white to enhance the light and space. Photo / Supplied

48 Calliope Road in Devonport, North Shore, Auckland, is on the market for sale by auction on May 23. According to OneRoof data, the property last changed hands towards the end of 2022 for $2.35 million.

The interior of the home is bright and breezy with lots of white to enhance the light and space although a striking feature room in the lounge is painted in Resene Jurassic, a dusky green chosen by Rob as a nod to his passion for dinosaurs, while a new fire and hearth make strong visual statements.

Cleverly incorporated built-in furniture is another unique design feature, as is the compact home office nook in the bay of the master bedroom window.

The garden too has benefitted from Rob and Diana’s vivid imagination and features plants and trees especially chosen to attract insects and birds in order to amuse and educate their children.

An unexpected change in circumstances sees the vendors moving overseas for business and family reasons, and Rob says he and Diana are very sad about it.





Ray White agent Kris Cunningham says: “This is a seven-figure renovation with the most incredible attention to detail.” Photo / Supplied





The lounge has a striking feature wall painted in Resene Jurassic, a nod to one of the homeowner’s his passion for dinosaurs. Photo / Supplied

“Everything we’ve done was with long-term living in mind – including installing the aquarium, which I’m told is the largest one north of the harbour bridge and needed 10 people to move it into place. We’ve filled it with amazing exotic fish and since we certainly can’t take them with us, they are included in the sale.”

Kris Cunningham, from Ray White, is marketing the property and says it’s attracting a lot of interest, not least of all because of its proximity to excellent schools, Devonport Village and the ferry service to Auckland’s CBD.

“This is a seven-figure renovation with the most incredible attention to detail – and it absolutely must be sold, so a very lucky buyer is going to make the purchase of a lifetime.

“Plus, there’s a tank guy available to come every week, if you choose, so you don’t even need to clean out your own aquarium!”

- 48 Calliope Road in Devonport, North Shore, Auckland, goes to auction on May 23



