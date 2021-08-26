“But a couple of offers are already asking us to take out the level 3 clause, they just want the house. We won’t do that, but it shows you stock level is low and demand is high.

“All the offers are subject to in-person viewings within 24 hours of us getting to level 3. Then there are the usual standard clauses about building inspections and finance,” Byron says.

Harcourts Cooper & Co agent Anna Byron, who is marketing the stylish eight-year-old house on 81 Buckley Avenue on Auckland’s North Shore with Rebecca Bennett, says that she already has five offers on the house and expects more before Friday afternoon’s deadline.

A four-bedroom house in Auckland's sought-after Hobsonville Point will likely go under contract this weekend – without any buyers setting foot inside the property.





The house has no for sale sign outside so buyers are walking by and checking 3D walk-throughs on the listing. Photo / Supplied

“The house has a pool, which is rare, and people are falling all over themselves to get in.”



The agent's only regret is that the front yard for sale sign was not ready when lockdown began, but Byron told OneRoof that there are plenty of walkers checking out the exterior and a 3D walk-through tool is giving people a good sense of the interior.





The standalone home is on a 342sqm site. Photo / Supplied

On the first day of lockdown, Bennett and Byron sold a stylishly-renovated, four-bedroom house on Wiseley Avenue under the online hammer, with seven bidders pushing the price to $2.25 million.

“We’d had 102 groups through that property, and eventhough it’s quite different from Buckley Avenue – it had water views on a 935sqm section, Buckley is on 342sqm – some of those buyers are the same.”

Byron says she had two other properties under contract since Wednesday, but another six properties which planned to go to market in the next week or so are now delayed by lack of access for staging and photography.





Another property in Hobsonville sold at auction the first day of lockdown for $$2.25m. Photo / Supplied

“Vendors want to go ahead, they know there’ll be a backlog when we get to level 3, so we’re doing a lot of re-arranging at the moment.

“In this market, buyers are keen too. They know they need to be as condition-less as possible, so some are making offers not conditional on selling. They will take the risk with bridging finance, the market is pretty hot, they’re pretty certain they can sell once they’ve bought.”



