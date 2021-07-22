Hanna is still listed as a current owner of the property, along with Polkinghorne.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom Remuera house was listed on Thursday and has a 2017 CV of $3.95m. It was last sold for $1.025m in November 2002.

Hanna, 63, was found dead at the Remuera home she shared with her husband of 30 years, Philip Polkinghorne, on Easter Monday.

The Auckland house where health boss Pauline Hanna was found dead in unexplained circumstances in April is now on the market.

The listing says the "stunning home" is designed for family living, "fabulous entertaining" and privacy.



"From the moment you open the front gate you sense that you are about to enter a home of substance. Meticulously manicured gardens set a scene of peaceful tranquillity."





Police and forensic units at the Remuera home shortly after Pauline Hanna was found dead. Photo / Dean Purcell





The property is one of Auckland most popular streets. Photo / Supplied

With parking for four vehicles and a floor area of 376sq m split over two levels, the property features water views and "Juliet balcony", ensuite bathrooms and large library.

"This is a home in which you can truly relax and feel a million miles away from the hustle and bustle of city life and yet it is anything but."

The Ray White agents marketing the home, Gerard Charteris and Trent Colyer, said: “We understand there’s been a great deal of interest in this magnificent home given the media attention surrounding the sudden death that occurred here over Easter. Of course all buyers will be informed of the death and the fact the house has also undergone two deep cleans for traces of methamphetamines. These facts will be disclosed to all buyers,” the agents said.

“Genuine buyers are welcome to inspect the home at one of our private viewings and we ask that everyone respects the privacy of our seller.”





One of the home's bedrooms with balcony and ensuite bathroom. Photo / Supplied

Friends of Hanna told the Herald Polkinghorne was selling because he was downsizing. "It's too big and it's full of memories."

Polkinghorne declined to comment.

Hanna was the executive project director at the Counties Manukau District Health Board and an executive responsible for the Covid-19 response at procurement company Healthsource.

Polkinghorne told the Herald in April the couple, who met at Auckland City Hospital in the 90s, had enjoyed a relationship that "wasn't fine at all, it was perfect".





Pauline Hanna's coffin is placed in a hearse at St Mary's in Holy Trinity after her funeral service in April. Photo / NZ Herald

Following Hanna's sudden death on Easter Monday, emergency services were called to the Upland Rd home.

Police and forensics remained on site at least 10 days following her unexplained death, sometimes staying as late as 7.30pm, and could be seen talking to neighbours.





Philip Polkinghorne and Pauline Hanna, pictured in 2018. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

The Herald reported in June that police were still investigating the death, which remained a mystery.

Hanna was farewelled at an Auckland church in April, where friends, family, and colleagues described her as a career woman who spent 30 years in healthcare, and enjoyed cooking, reading, and fitness. At home, she was described as the "glue" of the family.

