The owner, JNJ Holdings, whose sole director is Korean businessman James Kwak, paid $37m for the building in 2011, but post-Covid the property has struggled to find its feet, with foot traffic down and shops and restaurants lying vacant.

The nine-level entertainment hub on Queen Street was launched more than 20 years ago to much fanfare and in 2017 was raking in $9 million in rent a year and reportedly attracted more 12,000 visitors daily.

Auckland’s Skyworld building, once home to star-studded parties with Hollywood's finest but now a near-deserted shell, has hit the market for sale .

The instantly recognisable building, known for quirky satellite-style roof, vertigo-inducing escalators and high metal bridges, was designed by architect Ashley Allen, who took his inspiration from sci-fi films Alien and Blade Runner.

The $70m building was to house New Zealand's first IMAX theatre and the glitzy restaurant chain Planet Hollywood, which was backed by stars Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis.



Other high-profile tenants of what was then known as Force Entertainment included US book chain Borders and Burger King.

The hub launched in 1999 and became a magnet for stars who were visiting the country, including singers Christina Aguilera and Mandy Moore and Oscar-winner Robin Williams, who attended the premiere of his movie Bicentennial Man at the IMAX cinema with his family.

However, the building was marred by tragedy in 2000 when a school student died after falling 14 metres from one of the upper floor ledges. Another man fell from six floors onto the food court floor in 2005, prompting fears about safety in the building.





Robin Williams arrives for the premiere of his 1999 movie Bicentennial Man at the former Force Entertainment building. Photo / Bastiaan Beentjes





Christina Aguilera in 2000 in Auckland. She was one of the many stars who visited the entertainment hub. Photo / Bastiaan Beentjes





The Jaws-themed restrooms at Planet Hollywood in Auckland in 1999. Photo / Paul Estacourt

The site's star tenants also started to disappear. Planet Hollywood closed in 2003 and Borders pulled out in 2012; new restaurants and bars didn't last long either, with Teatro, Open and Ming closing soon after launching.



The building has changed owners several times too. SkyCity saved the developers from receivership, after taking a 50% stake, and later sold it to Orchard Funds Management, with a leaseback arrangement.

JNJ Holdings bought the building in 2011 and embarked on plans to widen the range of businesses and activities on offer at Skyworld. Metrolanes took Planet Hollywood's old spot, Carl's Jr replaced Borders and a mini-golf course was built in the basement.

However, the complex has never been able to escape negative headlines. In 2017, RNZ reported that the building had not had a WoF for 435 days. And the Covid-lockdown turned the complex into a ghost town, with foot traffic never recovering.

The building is now only partially tenanted and has a rental return of $4.25m plus GST per a year – less than half of what it was previously netting when at its full occupancy with more than 40 tenants.

Just under half of the 16,000sqm of total lettable space in the sprawling complex spiralled with elevators remains empty, which listing agency Colliers said is due to a planned refurbishment and redevelopment.





The IMAX threatre in the building was a first for New Zealand. Photo / Bastiaan Beentjes





The design of the nine-level building was based on sci-fi classics Blade Runner and Alien. Photo / Supplied





The building provides approximately 16,000sqm of total net lettable space and sits on a 3486sqm site on Queen Street. Photo / Supplied

The former food court has been stripped back to a single area that is ready to accommodate future occupiers in a completely redesigned space and a second dining precinct fronting Aotea Square at Level 2 is also vacant.

Several architectural designs have been drawn up for the property with Warren and Mahoney proposing transforming the area into a revived entertainment hub. The plans are currently at council awaiting building consent. An alternative design by Walker Group Architects proposes a mixed-use precinct that would include retail, office space, a hotel and apartments.

Colliers director of capital markets Blair Peterken, who is marketing the property with directors Jason Seymour and Richard Kirke, said the owner has shelved these projects and instead wants to retire next year.





What the new-look Skyworld could look like. Picture / Walker Group Architects





An artist's impression of the redesigned and updated building. Picture / Warren and Mahoney





Designs for the Queen Street entrance. Picture / Warren and Mahoney

Seymour added a building with such prominence, profile and proven potential is hard to find.

“With the opportunity to refresh the property a new owner has the chance to create Auckland’s pre-eminent entertainment destination that will offer excellent accessibility, not only to the enormous resident and student population in the immediate area but also the wider Auckland region through the public transport network.

“Alternatively, a future repositioning of the property into a mixed-use development would help reshape a section of the central city that is well placed to thrive in the future.”



