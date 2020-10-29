"All stores have a clearly defined physical territory and store owners are passionate about their business," Wamsteker says.

Hunting & Fishing NZ was founded in 1986 and has grown to 38-plus retail stores, with group sales revenue for 2019-20 well in excess of $150 million.

The Gisborne branch of Hunting & Fishing NZ is for sale. It is being marketed by Nico Wamsteker, from ABC Business Sales.

One of New Zealand's leading retail businesses is up for grabs.

"The value of these territories has consequently increased greatly as the business system that has evolved has become more proven and returns to store owners more substantial.

"In its industry sector, Hunting & Fishing NZ is the fastest growing chain of retail stores with sales tripling in the last five years."

Wamsteker says Hunting & Fishing NZ is at the top of the market in its industry segment. "The product base of Hunting & Fishing stores has moved into more mainstream product ranges such as outdoor and casual clothing plus camping equipment, making the stores more appealing to a wider market base."

Hunting & Fishing’s Gisborne branch is a member of the Hunting & Fishing NZ Group that operates as a co-operative, meaning that owners of Hunting & Fishing NZ stores are also shareholders in the business.

In 2018, Hunting & Fishing’s Gisborne branch relocated to new larger 1,171 square metre premises which has led to increased sales revenues, Wamsteker says.

"Everything is laid out in a clear and easy to comprehend manner, it is simply picture of how the Gisborne Hunting & Fishing store is the envy of all its peers.

"There’s also ample parking for its loyal customers to exclusively use right outside the retail store.

"The rear entrance allows inwards goods to be delivered without retail customers even knowing this occurring. The 20-foot container outside the back entrance allows the owner to store overflow inventory (like barbeques in the summer)."

Wamsteker says sales analysis, profit margin controls and inventory management systems are standardised throughout the group, giving management a very visible and robust set of tools to help review and make adjustments to refine business performance.

"The Hunting & Fishing NZ structure provides an on-going programme of marketing and purchasing.

“This is a spectacular lifestyle opportunity that doesn’t come around often. No doubt, if you love the outdoors this is the perfect business for you."



