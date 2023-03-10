Bayleys agent Edward Pack, who is marketing the property, says, “Being an architect’s home, everything has been incredibly well considered, in a sympathetic way, that will appeal to a broad range of home buyers.”

The property, which has a 2021 RV of $2.725 million, is on the market for sale by auction on March 22 .

So, it’s no surprise that the owners of 45 Tutanekai Street set about using their skill to give it some modern appeal while retaining the character and detail from the home’s Edwardian age.

Tutanekai Street could be described as the zenith of Auckland's Grey Lynn – a wide avenue populated by villas in possibly the handiest location to Ponsonby, the Grey Lynn shops and all that they offer.

From the front of the home, the Edwardian façade remains.

A sizeable porch and delicate woodwork greets guests. The Edwardians were partial to grand facades, but that’s where the thought sometimes ended. Which is why the extension of the home added much needed space to what was formerly a small kitchen and living area.

From the entrance you’re met with a direct line of sight to the end of the property, perfectly flat and flooded with light.





Glass fronted, high peaked and laid with European oak, the kitchen, dining and living space offers liberal amounts of space and light. Photo / Supplied

The couple say they wanted to create a feeling of being at a resort; naturally the renovation started with the pool.

“We took an incredible amount of earth away to get it that flat, we started with the pool so the kids were entertained, then tackled the rest of the renovation,” says the architect.

With part of the extension in the back of the home already completed, the architect and his wife took it a step further, creating a streamlined mecca which abandoned all fuss and let the existing features speak for themselves.

Glass fronted, high peaked and laid with European oak, the kitchen, dining and living space offers liberal amounts of space and light. A perfectly white Dekton kitchen merges without issue into the ultra-modern room.

“There so much storage everywhere, we don’t like clutter, so we made sure there was plenty of it, it has allowed for the minimalism we wanted to achieve,” says the owner.





The Edwardian façade remains with a sizeable porch and delicate woodwork. Inside is a modern home of four bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open-plan kitchen, dining and living space, with scullery. Photo / Supplied





The entire house got the white treatment, and the bathrooms have been decorated with Italian tiles and the fittings and fixtures are all premium European. Photo / Supplied

The couple triumphantly attained the resort style character they sought; landscaping was informed by travel to the islands, accordingly tropical plants and trees populate the area which edges the grass-framed pool.

While there is a sense of travelling between old at the front and new at the back, the house is remarkably uniform.

The entire house got the white treatment with vertical tongue and groove doors, which has produced a perfect flow through the length of the home. Bathrooms have been decorated with Italian tiles and the fittings and fixtures are all premium European.

The couple say they wanted to continue the holiday spirit through all of the home and have done it effortlessly.

The master is one of four generous bedrooms. Incorporating an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe, the space features large windows, wool carpets and the refined simplicity that’s illustrated throughout the striking home.