O’Hare, from Annapolis, Maryland, became hooked on New Zealand in the 1980s when he met legendary Kiwi yachting legend Bruce Farr, who has designed America's Cup contenders for Team NZ and Oracle.

He told OneRoof that he had his friends in the boating industry fit out the apartment – and the results did not disappoint.

The property at 3/167 Tamaki Drive, in Kohimarama, is being sold by American yachting enthusiast Jim O’Hare, who bought it in 2001 for $930,000.

A three-bedroom apartment that takes up the entire third floor of one Auckland's luxury tower blocks has hit the market with a $4.65 million price tag .

Their working relationship brought O'Hare to New Zealand and Auckland, which he soon realised was a place he wanted to get to know better.

“This spot has, quite simply, the very best boating in the world,” he said.

“I’d seen 167 Tamaki Drive when it was first built and it clearly had some of the most stunning views ever, so I said to the realtor that if one of the apartments ever came up for sale, I wanted to know – and in 2001, that’s exactly what happened.”

He said he had the apartment redone after purchasing it. “As I had lots of friends in the boat-building world I got them to do the interior fit-out and make some of the furniture.”



The 238sqm pad has a fresh, airy nautical, vibe throughout, as befits its seaside location, with floor-to-ceiling windows flooding it in natural light and large open-plan areas for relaxed, easy living.

The kitchen is sleek and streamlined, with all the essential features for keen entertainers, including granite benchtops and quality appliances and the two bathrooms are classic and elegant.

Two bedrooms enjoy wonderful bush views while someone sleeping in the master bedroom will wake up to the sensational water vista that O'Hare has loved so much.

The colour scheme has been kept simple, throughout, with lots of light-coloured wood and white paint.

One of 3/167’s most outstanding features is the giant wraparound deck which gives occupants ringside seats as the harbour views constantly change during the day, and throughout the seasons.





The three-bedroom apartment was bought in 2001 for $930,000 and completely refitted. Photo / Supplied

O'Hare, who is now back in the US, says that he has always appreciated easy access to the beach. During his summers in Auckland, he’s seen the Viaduct, Britomart and the harbourside end of Queen Street transform completely.



He added that while the pandemic had kept him away from New Zealand for a few years, he did hope to visit again. “I’m 85 so it’s getting a little difficult, but my wife Terry is very keen and we both really love it there!”

Barfoot & Thompson agents Aaron Foss and Kristen Gou are marketing the apartment together, with Foss telling OneRoof it was a rare opportunity for buyers.

“Obviously the unobstructed sea views are an enormous attraction, and this is a versatile apartment so people could use it for a holiday home – as Jim did – or it would be perfect for local downsizers too.”

- 3/167 Tamaki Drive, Kohimarama, Auckland, is for sale with an asking price of $4.65m



