Whether your outdoor area consists of a small apartment balcony, a modest patio or a sweep of lawn and decking, there are some simple ways to amp up the sense of luxury and comfort, working with Resene paint and products, without blowing out the budget.

That is even more true if we can manage it in all kinds of weather, at all times of the year, and at any time of the day.

There is something innately luxurious and delightful about being able to seamlessly move between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Rich, colour-saturated jewel shades, can work beautifully against neutral house exterior colours to add a sense of abundance and luxury to even simple outdoor spaces. These weatherboards are painted in Resene Carefree with decking stained in Resene Woodsman Uluru, chairs and hooks in Resene Calypso, sisal rug and large planter in Resene Coast and lamp, small planter and tables in Resene Alabaster. Mug from Le Creuset. Project by Megan Harrison-Turner, image by Bryce Carleton.

When we’re redecorating inside, our ideas and inspirations often come with natural boundaries because we’re often working on one room at a time. That makes it easier to work to a theme or a look we love - and it can help keep costs down as well.

Outside can seem a little more daunting or disconnected. The trick is to take a similar approach to designing interiors and look for outdoor spaces that you can treat as rooms.

From there, Resene colour expert Meryl Southey suggests thinking about the feel and function you want your outdoor ‘room’ to have and how it will work with the surrounding environment.

“Decide what ambience you want and how that fits into the design and use of the space,” Meryl says. “From there you will also need to consider the aspect of your outdoor room.”

Other things to consider, Meryl says, are:

● The colour of your property’s exterior if your outdoor room is close to the house. “Then look for ways to add tonally similar colours in your outdoor room or a bold contrast.” For example, if your house exterior is greige Resene Half Stonewall, try a table in neutral Resene Pearl Lusta or tonally similar Resene Tea with chairs in moody teal Resene Spinnaker. Layers of neutrals add a sense of elegance while the deeper blue adds a jewelled note.

● How you can add simple luxury touches to your existing outdoor furniture, fences, built items and landscape. A simple change like adding a touch of colour to your concrete patio, with Resene ConcreteWash tinted to Resene Blondewash or Resene Claywash can elevate your space nicely. So too can adding a backdrop in a Mediterranean-inspired lime-washed look using Resene FX Paint Effects Medium.

● How to provide shelter, particularly if you want to use your luxury outdoor room year-round. “Think about staining a wooden trellis screen in a deep shade like Resene Woodsman Crowshead, which looks dramatic against lighter home exterior colours, such as ever-popular Resene Sea Fog and Resene Alabaster.” Deeper stain shades also look dramatic and elegant against green foliage and vivid flowers. Providing a sheltered outdoor space also adds a sense of seclusion, perfect for a daybed, stained in the same dark shade, then covered with jewel-toned cushions and throws.

● What lighting to use. Lighting is an important aspect of any outdoor space, not least for safety, but it can also add a feeling of luxury and exclusivity. Think about how luxury resorts and spas use low, warm lighting in gold and yellow tones. There are several solar outdoor lighting options now available that mean you can add simple downlights to an entertaining or relaxation area outside, without having to call in an electrician. Also think about how the light will play off your paint finish. A warm bulb light will reflect softly off wood stained in a Resene Woodsman stain, for a soothing effect, whereas a glossier finish such as Resene Sonyx 101 will bounce a little more light around, perfect for a conversation zone or a more social space. “If you are unsure about using a certain colour, trying a lower sheen level might be preferable,” Meryl says. “Having different finishes around your outdoor room will keep it visually interesting, especially when you are working with a neutral or monochromatic colour palette.”





Adding a painted design to pavers is a simple way to elevate this cosy sitting spot. Weatherboards painted in Resene Half Grey Chateau, pavers in Resene Non-Skid Deck & Path tinted to Resene Landscape Grey with stencilled design in Resene Off Piste, table in Resene Grey Chateau and planters in Resene Jimmy Dean and Resene Grey Chateau. Chair, throw and cushions from Nood. Project by Megan Harrison-Turner, image by Bryce Carleton.

If you’re dealing with a small balcony or patio, rather than a sweeping backyard, it’s still possible to add a few luxury touches to make the space appealing to be in.

Start with leafy green plants which can be a really effective way to soften hard concrete or brick backdrops. Try for two or three if space allows and paint them in a range of saturated jewel colours like Resene Very Berry, Resene Deep Teal and Resene Pohutukawa, which work well with many neutral backdrop colours, whether they are pale off-whites or darker charcoal. Finish the look with a classic Adirondack chair painted in a tonally similar colour to your home exterior or another bold jewel shade like sapphire Resene Plan B.

For a more minimalist balcony approach, go for layers of neutrals like Resene Haystack with creamy Resene Half Canterbury Clay and a fresh note of Resene Half Dutch White and then an accent in an earthy green like Resene Kelp or Resene Woodland. Choose warmer or cooler neutrals (with whites like Resene Alabaster or Resene Rice Cake) based on how sunny or shady the outdoor area is. Cooler shades are nice in an area of full sun, whereas more yellow-toned creamy or beige shades will help warm up shady or south-facing spots.





Deeper dark colours lend elegance and luxuryto an outdoor room and make a beautiful contrasting backdrop to greenery.Weatherboards and large planter painted in Resene Nocturnal with deck stainedin Resene Woodsman Uluru, small planter in Resene Coriander, tray in ReseneWaiouru, sculpture rods and wall light in Resene FX Faux Rust Effect and bubblesculpture in Resene Alabaster. Chairs and table from Danske Møbler, speaker fromGood Thing. Project by Melle Van Sambeek, image by Bryce Carleton.

Just as in indoor spaces, the other ways to add sumptuous comfort to outdoor spaces is by playing with textures and different finishes.

Try planters or the frame of an outdoor mirror painted in Resene FX Metallic tinted to Resene Copperhead or Resene Gold. Elevate wood surfaces with Resene Woodsman stain in your chosen shade and paint over old tiles with Resene Walk-on. You could even paint in a faux-tile pattern against the wall of a patio or spa pool area using a templated pattern.

Often a simple repaint or stain of furniture or structural pieces in your outdoor area will elevate the space immediately and make it feel more luxurious. Add a cosy throw, some soft light and maybe a fire pit (or other source of heat), and you have the perfect luxury space to relax and entertain all year.

