After over 10 years helping hundreds of thousands of kiwis make their backyards great, Trade Tested has everything you need when it comes to making a real splash - with very little effort required.

The general rule of thumb is that you get up to a six-fold return on any investment spent making your home’s exterior areas more appealing so it’s an easy win.

First impressions really do count and an outdoor space which looks amazing and requires minimal maintenance will lift your property above the rest.

Before you take a sledgehammer to the kitchen or spend hours deciding what shade of white your new bathroom tiles should be, bear in mind that one of the easiest ways to add value to your property is to start with the backyard.

“With everyone spending more time at home and the property market running red hot, we’ve seen a massive increase in sales of products that help people make a statement in their backyard,” says Dan Albertsen, COO at Trade Tested.

“With summer just around the corner it should be top of mind for people looking to get the most value for money on any home improvements.”

Whether you’re planning to do some statement landscaping or create an amazing outdoor entertainment space, here are some easy ways to get significant gains while barely lifting a finger.

Make a grand entrance





What better way to literally set your house apart from your neighbour’s than with a luxe-looking fence?

PVC fencing is a modern take on the classic Kiwi white picket fence. It looks smart and is guaranteed to impress potential buyers. PVC fencing is low maintenance, rot-free and best of all you’re not going to have to spend a whole weekend painting it!

Security is a huge consideration for house hunters these days too and a fence ticks this box from the outset.

Putting up a smart new fence is an easy but effective last-minute facelift or finishing touch for any property being prepped for sale, especially if you add a statement gate.

Oh, and while you’re around the front of the house, don’t forget to make sure that the berm is nice and neat.

A backyard sanctuary with loads of potential





Following changes in consent requirements, which came through late last year, backyard cabins have become even more popular. As long as they’re under the new 30m2 limit for consent exemptions, they are a straightforward but stunning upgrade for any property.

An extra room will automatically set your house apart from other similar size properties and they’re perfect if you’re after a she shed, a man cave, or simply a secluded spot to work from home.

Cabins offer amazing versatility when family and friends come to stay and, if they’re set up properly, first-time homeowners may be able to rent them out to supplement their mortgage payments.

Easy outdoor living, all year round, whatever the weather





Make use of your deck all year round and increase your liveable space by installing a designer louvre roof. People really do pay a premium for the ‘wow’ factor, so this is an easy triumph.

They’re simple to assemble and with premium features, such as hidden gutters, this is definitely one of the best value upgrades you can give your outdoor living area.

Louvres simply open to let the sunshine in or you can seal them up if bad weather hits, so you’ll never need to worry about rain ruining your family Christmas lunch again.

Hit the deck, the patio, or the garden!





Having a beautiful outdoor living area can mean the difference between making or breaking a house sale.

It’s important to get the balance between dining and relaxing right so that potential buyers can visualise themselves lazing on the couch listening to the cricket - or hosting an elaborate summer barbecue with family and friends.

No matter how gorgeous your home’s interior is, if your outdoor furniture is letting the side down it will affect the overall impression house hunters walk away with. This means it’s well worth splashing out on a cool new outdoor dining suite, a couch or just some statement chairs.

And don’t forget the lighting. Festoons of twinkling bulbs quickly transform any outdoor space into something truly magical on a balmy summer evening.

Get planning today

So, kitchens and bathrooms are important but New Zealanders really value their outdoor living spaces. Whether you’re looking to list today - or planning for a summer sale, it’s time to get your backyard looking beautiful. It’s the easiest proven way to get buyers across the line and you’ll receive an excellent return on your money.

So if you’re looking to add value to your property without having to pick up a paint brush or knock out some walls head to Trade Tested. As New Zealand’s most popular online home improvement store, they’ve got everything you’ll need to add some 'wow' to your backyard. Best of all, they’ll even deliver it straight to your front door.

Of course, the downside to going with all these great ideas is that your surroundings will look so sensational you may not want to sell up after all!



