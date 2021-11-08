An independent survey, commissioned by Metlifecare, reflects a rosy picture of life amongst both its singles and couples. Each group reports making at least six new friends each year, compared to three (or even fewer) for non-residents living elsewhere.

Recent research shows that Metlifecare’s 26 retirement villages across the North Island are home to some of our most contented retirees - enjoying smart and stylish environments, where they can join in as little or as much as they like with the village community.

The good news for senior Kiwis is that there is a place where you can make new connections and life-changing friendships .

While the past 18 months has certainly brought its fair share of challenges, Covid-19 has also allowed Kiwis the time and space to reflect on their lives in general. As a result, many are now considering lifestyle changes, with both singles and couples deciding to retire and downsize.

At Metlifecare’s The Avenues in Tauranga, a group of single men aged between 76 and 90 have become firm friends, earning them a nickname, ‘The Fab Five’.

Dick Williams, Barney Sowerby, Hans DeBeer, Ray Simpson and Warwick Kingston-Smith are all keen travellers.

“Morning tea is available every day for residents and we men usually all sit together. That’s where much activity is discussed and organised,” says Dick Williams.

Metlifecare residents know that regular and meaningful conversation is an important cornerstone of friendship, and most report having at least eight such conversations each week.

Alison and Philip and their long-time friends Robyn and Rob had always been comfortable in each other’s company, so it was no surprise when the two couples both chose Metlifecare’s The Poynton, on Auckland’s North Shore, as a place to enjoy their golden years.

“The four of us catch up regularly for drinks in each other’s apartments and Robyn and I have just started learning mah-jong together. We also spend a lot oftime chatting in the carpark because our car spaces are opposite each other,” says Alison.

Robyn and Rob are pleased they decided to join the Metlifecare community.

“So often people do not make this move until it is too late and often when they have just lost their partner and are grieving. It has been the best decision we have made as now we have so many friends and associates, the gardening and building maintenance are all done and there are so many activities to do,” saysRobyn.

The majority of Metlifecare residents say they have friends and neighbours to lean on for physical and emotional support and feel that they are part of a community, compared to those living outside of a retirement village.

Overall, one of the most striking findings in the research relates to the most important aspects of life, with Metlifecare residents considerably more likely to rate their level of happiness as a 10. They laugh more times a day than seniors living elsewhere and a majority feel that age is only a number.

“I’ve been living here for over eight years now and I haven’t regretted it for a minute – it’s been the best thing,” says Ian Simmonds, who found a source of friendship and support in a group of friends known as ‘The Mafia’ at Metlifecare’s Kapiti Village.

‘The Mafia’get together every Friday afternoon for drinks and nibbles before heading out to dinner at a local restaurant or the village café. All single, the men relish the opportunity to chew the fat and share a few laughs.

“We rotate around each other’s houses,” says Simmonds. “If it’s at your house you provide the nibbles, supply the drinks and choose the restaurant. Some of us get quite competitive with our nibbles but we have a lot of fun and when a bunch of men get together they can talk about anything.”

What’s more, if there’s something of interest happening in the community, they’ve got a ready-made set of mates to enjoy it with.







