“Pulling it off well requires the patience and skill to match the right colour palette and source the perfect pieces,” he says.

New Zealand is a case in point, he says. It’s an enduring look that seems to have become synonymous with Kiwi modern style.

Scandinavian interior design combines utility and beauty, Corboy says, and is easily adapted to many different lifestyles and climates, including ones that are much more tropical than polar.

Auckland-based interior designer Mal Corboy knows a thing or two about the prevalence of Scandi style in New Zealand homes – it’s a huge part of his signature look .

Many key elements of Scandinavian style do seem particularly suited to New Zealand homes and the Kiwi love of casual living. It also speaks to the relaxed beachy vibe prevalent in many Kiwi coastal homes.

New Zealanders debating whether a Scandi-themed interior will offer a desired snug aspect in winter, can follow the Scandinavian example of incorporating thick, warm textiles to soften the cool look – think furs, sheepskin and mohair.





Use rugs to delineate space and toss throws over chairs and beds, and voila, warmth and cosiness are achieved. The likes of rugs, throws, cushions, timber and baskets also provide an aesthetic balance to the simple furniture and New Zealand's often predominantly white and grey walls.

Here then are Corboy’s top tips for New Zealanders endeavouring to achieve the Scandi look:

1. The main things needed to achieve the overall look are the product and colours. As Scandi style is generally based on a white backdrop, it’s imperative you choose the right white for the environment – our sunlight is vastly different from Scandinavia, and even differs from the North to South Islands. Therefore, you need to think carefully about the shade of white you choose, and how the light in your home will affect it. The typical Scandi-style palette is a response to the long winter months, high in the northern hemisphere, when the sun barely peeks above the horizon. Pale washes of colour on walls and floors all help to maximise and reflect the winter light. While our southern hemisphere sun spends plenty of time above the horizon, those pale washes of colour equally suit our much hotter climate and coastal living.





2. Ideally the colour palette you chose should involve soft muted colours, like pastels – which is not meaning your pinks and yellows, more like soft blue/grey like Resene Longitude and Resene Envy, which is a mixture of soft grey/green.

3. Stay away from your “lolly” pastels like yellow, bright pinks and mint greens.

4. If you would like some boldness, colours like Resene Foggy Grey or Resene Triple White Pointer work well to balance them out.

5. Furniture should feature blonde ash or birch timber. Combine this with natural textiles that complement your wall colour. As the inventors of Ikea, as well as many popular interior design trends, Scandinavian people take great pride in their furniture. The crux of Scandinavian interior design is clean lines made from natural materials, often with a mid-century modern twist. Furniture is functional, with comfort at its heart and clever storage and dual-purpose solutions.

6. Repeat those timber colourings on floors. All truly Scandinavian interiors will have a wooden, preferably light, floor in all rooms. This is perfect for sandy jandals, so it’s a great fit for the Kiwi lifestyle. White painted floors work well in New Zealand – consider using hard-wearing Resene Walk-on, while timber stained in Resene Colorwood Light Greywash or Resene Colorwood Whitewash are both popular options. Follow the Nordic example and add a few area rugs for a bit of colour and texture.







7. Clean lines through-out the whole interior and uncluttered spaces are key. Scandinavian interior design focuses on clean, relaxing spaces decorated in neutral, natural tones. Because of this, clutter is a big no-no. Luckily, proper Scandinavian furniture incorporates clever storage solutions to ensure clutter can be kept off surfaces

8. Use natural lighting where possible and avoid bringing in LED lighting as this is not a Scandinavian look. In most areas, avoid window coverings altogether or opt for simple shades in light fabrics, such as linen, where needed. The Scandinavians may like to go all-out with fur and sheepskin rugs, but you likely won’t see heavy drapes or fussy window details incorporated in their décor around here.

