According to OneRoof records, the highest sale price for the town in the 12 months to the end of October was $2.25 million, although another house in the area had reportedly sold for $2.7 million – still $300,000 short of 37 Buffalo Beach Road.

Bayleys agents Bev Calder and Sheree Henderson, who marketed the property at 37 Buffalo Beach Road, overlooking Mercury Bay, said the sale price was a new record for Whitianga.

In Whitianga, in the Coromandel, a four-bedroom designer home sold under the hammer this week for $3 million – more than half a million dollars above its CV.

High-end baches in two popular holiday spots for Aucklanders broke records this week, as buyers looked to secure beach-side homes before the summer heat really kicks in.

“It was the quality of build, the location and the view combined. It’s a stunning architectural property and people were prepared to pay for it in a very strong market,” Henderson said.

There were just two buyers competing at the auction, with bidding starting at $2.5 million.





The modern beach house boasts views out to Mercury Bay in the Coromandel. Photo / Supplied

Henderson said the new owner was looking to potentially retire to Whitianga.

On the other side of Auckland, at Mangawhai Heads, another luxury four-bedroom home was attracting heat this week. 35 Wharfdale Crescent sold under the hammer for $3.1 million, more than $1.3 million above its 2017 CV.

Bidding for the property started at $1.5 million and quickly shot past the reserve price.

The listing agents, Bayleys’ Robbie Robertson and Dianne Christensen, said the beach house was “the epitome of coastal living”.





35 Wharfdale Crescent, at Mangawhai Heads, sold at auction for $3.1 million. Photo / Supplied

The vendors, Greg and Paulene Gordon, had bought the land several years ago and had built on it their dream beach home.

The Gordons told OneRoof before the auction that they had partnered with architect Jim Corns to meticulously plot every inch of their new build.

The process, Greg quips, involved "sending Jim up to the property for a week to get a feel for exactly what was needed".





The stunning coastal view from the property. Photo / Supplied

Christensen told OneRoof last month: "No 35 is an amazing property with wonderful views. The layout of the home is such that it is easy to enjoy whether just yourselves or if the extended family are coming to stay - everyone has their own space.

"A very lucky family will get to make some amazing memories here."



