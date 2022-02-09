An Australian property giant is testing buyer appetite for retail post-Covid with the sell-off of two high profile shopping centres in New Zealand.

Dress Smart Onehunga, in Auckland, and Dress Smart Hornby, in Christchurch, are expected to fetch more than $300 million, according the agents charged with selling them.

Both retail outlets are famous for their low prices and are being sold Lendlease Real Estate Partners New Zealand, a subsidiary of Australian property firm Lendlease.

It is the second time the company has tried to offload the two retail centres. The Dress Smart portfolio first hit the market in late 2019, just before the Covid pandemic put the world into lockdown.