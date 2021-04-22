Whakatu is the home of Hawke’s Bays pip fruit industry with surrounding neighbours such as Mr. Apple, Turners and Growers Global, Bidfood Hawke’s Bay and Apollo Foods nearby.

Over the last five years, industrial activity in the area has developed with the construction of a number of large heavy warehouse premises for a range of owners and tenants.

Whakatu is approximately 13 minutes drive from Napier, 11 minutes drive from Hastings and is a new industrial growth area for Hawke’s Bay.

Just on the market is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to secure a substantial industrial landholding based in the general industrial zone, off Johnston Way, Whakatu, Hastings - 28 Johnston Way.

The Whakatu Arterial Link road provides excellent access to the State Highway network, Napier Port and Hawke’s Bay Airport.

A lack of industrial zoned land available on the market and the rise in demand for industrial builds makes 28 Johnston Way some of the most sought after real estate in the Hawke’s Bay area. An exciting opportunity for owner-occupiers and developers nationwide.





Photo / Supplied.

Spanning over 7.3907ha (more or less), this flat contoured land, is located adjacent to the proposed new multimillion-dollar 12 hectare development, for the Inland Port initiative which received $20m in Government funding in July 2020. The first phase of this development will include the re-opening of the neighbouring rail siding and potentially, the construction of a cool store, cross dock or warehouse.

This initiative provides the ideal opportunity to “piggy-back” a development with large- scale transport and logistics companies utilising the railway line running along the boundary of this property or to create a new industrial hub.

The regular shape of this block of land and generous road frontage allows logical options for subdividing and development. A railway siding runs along the southern boundary of both the Inland Port initiative and 28 Johnston Way, creating future transport and development options. (Subject to council consents).

This property sits alongside 42 Johnston Way, which is also offered for sale . Please contact the listing agents for further information.

This exciting opportunity to secure this flexible industrial development site provides the option for a developer to unlock a substantial resource for future growth in Hawke’s Bay. An opportunity for owner-occupiers, investors and developers to really make their mark in Hawke’s Bay.

Bring your development to market now while the market is showing a significant swing toward demand over supply for industrial landholdings… Now is the time!

28 Johnston Way is being offered for sale by Deadline Private Treaty (Unless sold prior) 4pm, Friday 28 May 2021, 17 Napier Road, Havelock North.

For more details or an appointment to view, contact Bayleys, Daniel Moffitt 021 423 580 or Jacob Smith 022 172 2718 - bayleys.co.nz/2801740

This content has been created in partnership with Bayleys Havelock North.



