The judges noted that the house, which goes to auction on February 23 , showcased “the architect’s fearless approach to design experimentation”.

She collaborated with acclaimed architect Michael O’Sullivan to transform her traditional bungalow. The resulting renovation, which extended the original home with a series of dramatic levels ascending up the maunga at the rear, won the 2023 NZIA Auckland Architecture Award in the Alterations and Additions category.

Nestled into the rise of Devonport’s North Head and masterfully designed to showcase harbour and city views, the four-bedroom home at 19 Jubilee Avenue is described by its owner as akin to “living in a work of art”.

An award-winning home that was inspired by the maunga it sits on has hit the market for sale .

The owner, who prefers not be named, said O’Sullivan paid homage to the unique landscape surrounding the house and created an absolute feast for the senses inside, with colour, crafted detail, natural stone and native timber.

“Michael loves the materials that he works with and he’s very passionate about them. That’s why we’ve got the granite bench, the roasted Ash ceiling, the stained cedar in the doors and the cork tiles in the living area,” the owner told OneRoof.

Light-filled staircases along the western boundary connect the levels, which unfold to offer many spaces to relax and connect, both inside and out.

“In front of you, throughout the whole house, you’ve beautiful views of the sea, but at your back you’ve got walls that a Tongan stonemason company created for us,” she said.





The dynamic layout of the home incorporates four or five bedrooms, a movie theatre, custom wine cellar and both intimate and expansive living spaces. Photo / Supplied





The extractor fan for the induction cooktop is below it so as not to impinge on the stunning window lines in the kitchen. Photo / Supplied

“They’ve effectively recreated the granite walls from back in the 1920s when the house was first built, using only rocks found on the property. It makes you feel really grounded.”

The neighbourhood holds a special place in the owner’s heart.

“We lived in the house immediately next door, number 21, for about 15 years. In fact, my parents had put an offer in on number 19 when they were pregnant with me but they ended up going to Sandringham instead,” she said.

“Jubilee Avenue is a fabulous location because it is so easy to hold down a job in town at the same time as living the beach lifestyle. I have a vespa and park it on the wharf then the ferry itself takes about 15 minutes – it’s less than five minutes either side for me to get to my office.”

You’re essentially living on the mountain here, amongst the birds and native flora and fauna.

The dynamic layout incorporates four or five bedrooms, a movie theatre, custom wine cellar and both intimate and expansive living spaces. The front bungalow section houses the master suite, which boasts a private lounge, office and additional bedroom.





This hidden sanctuary boasts almost 180-degree views. Photo / Supplied





Light-filled staircases connect the levels. The restored bungalow earned architect Michael O’Sullivan the 2023 NZIA Auckland Architecture Award in the Alterations and Additions category. Photo / Supplied

“In summer you gravitate to the higher levels – they get so much sun. I love the kitchen and living, which is the heart and hub of the house,” the owner told OneRoof.

Fortunately, the home is as practical as it is beautiful.

“I made the guy who sold me the stone for the bench swear on his mother’s grave that it wouldn’t be one of those bench tops where you’d have to run around after people wiping up watermarks!

“All the appliances are really good, there’s a Zenith water tap and all those nice things that make living here a little more resort-style."

Even the extractor fan for the induction cooktop had to be below it, as one above would impinge on the stunning window lines and ever-changing outlook.

“One of most fabulous features of the house is the rumpus room – it’s the multi-functional space on the very top level with the niho taniwha (the teeth of the taniwha) ceiling. It leads onto the back deck and freshwater swimming pool with built-in spa,” the owner said.

This hidden sanctuary boasts almost 180-degree views.

“The neighbours used to have a sitting room at about the same level as my rumpus and they called it ‘sitting up in the gods’,” the owner said





The front bungalow section houses the master suite, which boasts a private lounge, office and additional bedroom. Photo / Supplied





The architect created a feast for the senses inside, with rich use of colour, crafted detail, natural stone and native timber. Photo / Supplied

“It does feel a little bit like that – looking out over the entire city, watching the activity on the ports and all the ships coming and going.”

The property has a flourishing edible garden and enjoys gated access directly onto North Head, perfect for going for a run, walking the dog and for kids to play and explore. A choice of beaches are also just a stone’s throw away.

“If the wind is coming in a north or easterly direction then you swim at Torpedo Bay and if it’s blowing westerly or southerly then you go to Cheltenham.”

Bayleys listing agent Victoria Bidwell, who is marketing 19 Jubilee Avenue, said the house was one of a kind.

“There’s nothing else like it and there probably won’t be again. It’s got so many lovely design and build aspects to it and every box has been ticked. It feels like a very liveable, functional and future-proof family home. It is an outstanding opportunity.”

