Spearheading the project is Shundigroup NZ, the development group behind the multi-million dollar Seascape apartment tower, in Auckland CBD, which is set to be New Zealand’s tallest residential structure.

Some 1500 new apartments, as well as new retail and office spaces, are planned for the site at 261 Morrin Road.

Auckland Council has approved consents for 10-storey tower blocks on the edge of Stonefields and Glen Innes as part of the large-scale redevelopment of the former Auckland University Tamaki Campus.

Auckland Council says Shundi Tamaki Village Limited has been granted consent for mid-rise buildings, up to 10 storeys in height, for Stage 1A of their development and notes further applications may be lodged.

Jack Hu, senior project manager for Shundigroup NZ, told OneRoof this was a large-scale, long term development and the approved resource consent was for four buildings. “It will take a long time to do. I think 10 years at least,” he said.

The plan is to build 1500 apartment units for the mid-range apartment market over time in what is set to become a new mixed-use community.

Auckland University sold the site as part of a long-term strategy to consolidate activities at the City, Grafton and Newmarket campuses, relocating, research and other activities from its Tamaki Innovation Campus.

OneRoof reported in October the expansive property already offers a wide range of versatile commercial space for lease, providing flexible options for small to large occupiers.

Lecture theatres and other buildings are part of 11.9ha which is to be transformed into a large, master-planned community.

Known as ParkCity, the residential focus will be on delivering a new lifestyle opportunity for families in Auckland.

“The old Tamaki Campus of Auckland has been turning into ‘the campus of apartment living’, creative working spaces, boutique eateries and shopping destination. The vision is to create a ‘community in the park’,” says the ParkCity website advertising the development.



The website says ‘ParkCity Valley’ offers campus-styled working environments in the existing university buildings.

“If you are looking for a stylish and convenient work environment, PC Valley has it all for you. From small start-ups to big corporates, flexible and general spaces, long-term or short-term leasing.”

In October, Mark Lamb, Commercial Leasing Director at Colliers, told OneRoof that ParkCity Valley was a highly attractive environment when many businesses are reviewing their future needs.

“ParkCity Valley will provide an inspiring work environment with well-appointed amenities, abundant greenery, open spaces and significant street profile.”

The development will sit on the edge of the popular new-build suburb of Stonefields and Glen Innes, which has also undergone a large-scale redevelopment and revitalisation programme.

With land sales at a premium in Auckland and developments springing up everywhere a lot of people are worried about the impact of a bulldozer next door on their house value.





Houses in the new-build suburb of Stonefields have risen dramatically in the last decade. Photo / Fiona Goodall

James Wilson, director of valuation at OneRoof’s data partner Valocity, said that while large scale developments can improve the desirability of neighbouring properties in the long term, the building work itself can be disruptive and have an impact on saleability.

“People don’t like to go to open homes and see a bulldozer next door,” he said.

But properties around Stonefields had gone up in value since the old quarry site was turned into a master planned community.

Tamsyn McDonald, Kainga Ora Project Director of its Northcote Development, agrees a development can be great for the neighbourhood.

“I guess yes neighbours do have to live in a construction zone for a while and that’s pretty challenging at times but I think one of the key things we’ve done across all our projects is we see ourselves as good neighbours so we do a lot of communication with people living in the areas before we get underway.”

New amenity is being delivered along with the Northcote development which will benefit the whole community, including existing residents who are asked for their thoughts.

“It could be to help us design a playground or what do they think about having a bridge here, does that make sense, or what about a walkway, so those kind of conversations. They help inform what we’re trying to do.”



