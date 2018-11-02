This is the one.

The Manchester music-mad owner (spot the 51 song titles) has a regret or two about selling but knows it's time to move on.

New Zealand Herald journalist and part-time DJ Chris Reed is mad for the sounds of Manchester. He's selling his house the only way he knows how - by writing a property ad packed full of songs from the hometown of Oasis and New Order. Can you spot all 51* song titles? The full list is at the bottom of the article. Go for it, our kid:

You’ll want to live forever within these wonderwalls.

From the second you step on to this special piece of paradise you’ll know it’s got the right stuff.

Whatever the masterplan - moving in with your young family or looking for an opportunity to invest, there are so many ways to make this the perfect room to live.

Don’t look any further - from the designer kitchen to the private outdoor area, some might say this easy-care four-bedroom, two-bathroom temptation offers a bona fide treasure.

Listen up - there’s perfect flow from front to back. An open plan space with designer polished floors offers an ideal for living and there’s ample storage.

Well-maintained and finished to a high standard, this property won’t let you down. But there’s plenty of scope for the lucky buyers to stamp their own personality - the paint work is neutral; the level garden a place to let imaginations run wild.



From sunrise, all day long till you’re asleep you’ll enjoy the sound of the birds, the perfume of flowers and the chance to catch the sun in an olive-fringed sanctuary that offers peace, quiet and a surprising atmosphere of harmony with nature.

This is how it feels to have your own urban oasis.

You’ll come home, say hello, sit down, slide away and imagine you’re on holiday. What a life!

A minute to the motorway, walking distance to public transport and the good times on offer in buzzy Ellerslie village and zoned for sought-after Ellerslie School, you’ll be going nowhere .

Are you ready to say this is my new house?

Don’t be disappointed. Don’t look back in anger. Get a move on and keep the dream alive.

The vendors have bought, this must be sold on auction day!

SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE FULL LIST OF SONGS.





















The full list of songs:

1. Regret - New Order, single from the album Republic, released 1993

2. Move - Inspiral Carpets, single from the album Life, released 1990

3. This Is The One - The Stone Roses, from the album The Stone Roses, released 1989

4. Live Forever - Oasis, single from the album Definitely Maybe, released 1994

5. Wonderwall - Oasis, single from the album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory, released 1995

6. Step On - Happy Mondays, single from the album Pill ’n’ Thrills And Bellyaches, released 1990

7. Special - New Order, from the album Republic, released 1993

8. Paradise - Buzzcocks, from the album A Different Kind Of Tension, released 1979

9. The Right Stuff - Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, from the album Chasing Yesterday, released 2015

10. Whatever - Oasis, single, released 1994

11. The Masterplan - Oasis, B-side, released 1995

12. Moving In With - Happy Mondays, from the album Bummed, released 1988

13. Opportunity - The Charlatans, from the album Some Friendly, released 1990

14. So Many Ways - James, single from the album Stutter, released 1986

15. Room To Live - The Fall, from the album Room To Live, released 1982

16. Don’t Look Any Further - M People, single from the album Elegant Slumming, released 1993, cover of 1984 single by former Temptations singer Dennis Edwards

17. Kitchen - The Courteeners, from the album Mapping The Rendezvous, released 2016

18. Some Might Say - Oasis, single from the album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory, released 1995

19. Temptation - New Order, single, released 1982

20. Bona Fide Treasure - The Charlatans, from the album Up At The Lake, released 2004

21. Listen Up - Oasis, B-side, released 1994

22. An Ideal For Living - Joy Division, EP, released 1978

23. Won’t Let You Down - Oasis, B-side, released 2005

24. Scope - Paris Angels, single, released 1990

25. Paint Work - The Fall, from the album This Nation’s Saving Grace, released 1985

26. Garden - The Fall, from the album Perverted By Language, released 1983

27. Run Wild - New Order, from the album Get Ready, released 2001

28. Sunrise - New Order, from the album Low-Life, released 1985

29. All Day Long - New Order, from the album Brotherhood, released 1986

30. Asleep - The Smiths, B-side, released 1985

31. The Birds - Elbow, from the album Build A Rocket Boys, released 2011

32. Perfume - Paris Angels, single, released 1990

33. Catch The Sun - Doves, single from the album Lost Souls, released 2000

34. Atmosphere - Joy Division, single, released 1980

35. Harmony - Happy Mondays, from the album Pill ’n’ Thrills And Bellyaches, released 1990

36. This Is How It Feels - Inspiral Carpets, single from the album Life, released 1990

37. Come Home - James, single from the album Gold Mother, released 1990

38. Hello - Oasis, from the album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory, released 1995

39. Sit Down - James, single, released 1989

40. Slide Away - Oasis, from the album Definitely Maybe, released 1994

41. Holiday - Happy Mondays, from the album Pill ’n’ Thrills And Bellyaches, released 1990

42. What A Life - Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, single from the album Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, released 2011

43. Walking Distance - Buzzcocks, from the album Love Bites, released 1978

44. Good Times - The Stone Roses, from the album Second Coming, released 1994

45. Going Nowhere - Oasis, B-side, released 1997

46. Are You Ready - James, from the album Strip-mine, released 1988

47. My New House - The Fall, from the album This Nation’s Saving Grace, released 1985

48. Disappointed - Electronic, single, released 1992

49. Don’t Look Back In Anger - Oasis, single from the album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory, released 1995

50. Get A Move On - Mr Scruff, single from the album Keep It Unreal, released 1999

51. Keep The Dream Alive - Oasis, from the album Don’t Believe The Truth, released 2005

* Bonus points if you got this: 51 is a special number in Manchester music mythology.

Famed record label Factory assigned catalogue numbers to its many releases - and loads of other things besides.

Those other things included the legendary Hacienda nightclub, which its directors owned with the members of New Order.

The Hacienda was one of the cradles of the house music revolution and hosted key gigs by Manchester bands and acts from further afield - such as a young Madonna.

The Factory catalogue number for the Hacienda - 51.



